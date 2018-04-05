ValuEngine Upgrades Regenxbio (RGNX) to “Hold”

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

RGNX has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Regenxbio in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regenxbio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regenxbio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

RGNX traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,193. Regenxbio has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $886.08, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of -1.16.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 36.48% and a negative net margin of 704.02%. equities research analysts expect that Regenxbio will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Curran Simpson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,200 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Regenxbio by 7.4% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 52,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Regenxbio in the 3rd quarter valued at $619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Regenxbio by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,270,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,778,000 after purchasing an additional 43,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Regenxbio by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 28,264 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Regenxbio by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company’s gene therapy product candidates are designed to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. The Company develops products candidates across the therapeutic areas of metabolic, neurodegenerative and retinal diseases.

