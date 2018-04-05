Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 17,329.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,888 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6,818.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,400 shares during the period. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 153,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 45,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 502,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 44,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.91. Valvoline Inc has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The company has a market cap of $4,353.43, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 148.14% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.0745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/valvoline-inc-vvv-shares-bought-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-updated-updated.html.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.