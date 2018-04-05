KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits Sells 3,295 Shares

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 3,295 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $34,103.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Van Heyningen Martin Kits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 4,796 shares of KVH Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $44,219.12.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 332 shares of KVH Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $3,449.48.

NASDAQ KVHI opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $176.13, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 0.79. KVH Industries has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.11 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. sell-side analysts expect that KVH Industries will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVHI. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 26,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 32,022 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 15,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

