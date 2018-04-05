Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 410,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,752,000 after acquiring an additional 30,455 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 305,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 36,355 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 465.7% in the 4th quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 28,340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG opened at $141.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $152.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/vanguard-growth-etf-vug-stake-lessened-by-wealthsource-partners-llc-updated-updated.html.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.