Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5188 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.66. The company had a trading volume of 121,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,408. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $106.65 and a 1 year high of $131.68.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

