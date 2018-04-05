Vanguard Mega Cap ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (MGC)

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3721 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

MGC traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,619. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $79.62 and a 52-week high of $98.80.

