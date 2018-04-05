Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3721 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

MGC stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $91.33. 24,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,647. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $79.62 and a one year high of $98.80.

