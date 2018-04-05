Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) to Issue $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5149 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.57. The company had a trading volume of 235,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,923. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $137.07 and a 1 year high of $164.17.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

