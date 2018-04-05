Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.516 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.68. 89,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,945. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $117.97.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

