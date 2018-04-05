Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2363 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.48. 47,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,073. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $137.95 and a 12 month high of $172.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

