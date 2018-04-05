Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.566 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

VBR stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $130.40. 186,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,846. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $118.36 and a one year high of $138.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

