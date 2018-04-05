Vanguard Total World Stock (VT) Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock (NYSEARCA:VT) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 349,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,688,000 after purchasing an additional 55,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $73.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock has a one year low of $64.47 and a one year high of $79.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were given a $0.2573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

Vanguard Total World Stock Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

