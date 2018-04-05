Insider Selling: Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Director Sells 16,370 Shares of Stock

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Gili Iohan sold 16,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $988,911.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,731.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

VRNS traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.65. 42,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,748.15, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 0.73. Varonis Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.29 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,382,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,680,000 after purchasing an additional 489,675 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,171,000 after purchasing an additional 49,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,586,000 after purchasing an additional 365,196 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 719,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 382,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides a solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The Company’s products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, Interface Data Unit Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine, DatAnywhere and DatAnswers. Its platform allows enterprises to analyze, secure, manage and migrate volumes of unstructured data.

