Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $2.05

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) shares hit a new 52-week high and low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 150866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray downgraded Vascular Biogenics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Chardan Capital downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vascular Biogenics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.19.

The firm has a market cap of $67.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -1.70.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter. research analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 339.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The Company’s program is based on its Vascular Targeting System (VTS) platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed, or angiogenic, blood vessels.

