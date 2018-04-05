Vault Coin Trading Down 9% This Week (VLTC)

Vault Coin (CURRENCY:VLTC) traded 73.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Vault Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Vault Coin has traded down 9% against the dollar. Vault Coin has a total market cap of $4,088.00 and approximately $1,351.00 worth of Vault Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00061629 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000401 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000808 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Vault Coin Profile

Vault Coin (CRYPTO:VLTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Vault Coin’s total supply is 530,385,540 coins and its circulating supply is 30,385,540 coins. Vault Coin’s official Twitter account is @vaultcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vault Coin is vltcoin.org.

Vault Coin Coin Trading

Vault Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy Vault Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vault Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vault Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

