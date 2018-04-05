Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,866,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,562 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.03% of Veeva Systems worth $158,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 294,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 47,670 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,619,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after buying an additional 35,073 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10,097.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.13, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.39. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $78.28.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.13 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 11.89%. equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.05 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $83,609.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,046 shares in the company, valued at $984,451.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $114,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,444.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,831 shares of company stock valued at $14,947,742. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

