Vericel (VCEL) Now Covered by Analysts at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Vericel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Vericel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. BTIG Research set a $8.00 price target on Vericel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vericel from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services downgraded Vericel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of VCEL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 696,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,168. Vericel has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $351.64, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 3.18.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.35 million for the quarter. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 98.77% and a negative net margin of 27.04%. sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vericel by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,226 shares during the period. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States.

