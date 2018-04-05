VeriFone (PAY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriFone (NYSE:PAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VeriFone’s first-quarter fiscal 2018 results benefited from strong revenue growth in Latin America and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company’s mPOS device has gained good traction within a short span of time. Additionally, connected device footprint expanded primarily driven by strong growth in payment-as-a service solution in North America. VeriFone now plans to surpass 2 million connected devices globally in fiscal 2018. Management stated that robust backlog of business wins, accelerated sales and new channel expansion opportunities will help services business to grow organically at a double-digit rate in the long haul. However, divestitures of the Petro Media and the Taxi businesses will hurt top-line growth in the near term. Shares have underperformed the broader industry in the past one year.”

PAY has been the topic of several other reports. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of VeriFone in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of VeriFone in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of VeriFone in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of VeriFone in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on VeriFone from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VeriFone presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Shares of VeriFone stock opened at $15.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1,670.72, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.76. VeriFone has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $21.48.

VeriFone (NYSE:PAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.43 million. VeriFone had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. VeriFone’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that VeriFone will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

VeriFone declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in VeriFone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriFone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriFone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in VeriFone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in VeriFone by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,034,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,744,000 after buying an additional 1,395,432 shares during the period.

About VeriFone

VeriFone Systems, Inc offers payments and commerce solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supplying a range of payment solutions and complementary services. It provides solutions and services for the retail point-of-sale (POS) that enable various forms of commerce.

