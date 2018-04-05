Veritaseum Price Tops $98.84 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $201.30 million and $601,816.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for approximately $98.84 or 0.01465130 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta, Mercatox, HitBTC and Token Store. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00692264 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00184923 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035132 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00041277 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,036,645 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Token Store, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritaseum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.