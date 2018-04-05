Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 100.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 977.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Synaptics by 2,792.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 356,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,250,000 after acquiring an additional 344,447 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.12. 79,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,543.47, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $64.54.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Synaptics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Synaptics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other news, CEO Rick Bergman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $135,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,684.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,444 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/verition-fund-management-llc-has-229000-position-in-synaptics-syna-updated.html.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.