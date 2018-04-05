Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 650 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. TT International increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. TT International now owns 30,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,476,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $629,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,833 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY stock opened at $186.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6,551.38, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $201.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.21. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $1,093,545.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,200.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,078 shares of company stock valued at $12,858,091. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/verition-fund-management-llc-has-644000-position-in-teledyne-technologies-incorporated-tdy-updated-updated.html.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets. The Company’s segments include Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.