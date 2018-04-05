Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,391 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the third quarter valued at $466,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 17.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 392,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after acquiring an additional 58,705 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the third quarter valued at $501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 58.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,780,000 after acquiring an additional 652,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,888,000 after acquiring an additional 19,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE AGO opened at $37.03 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,174.23, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 41.98%. The company had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/verition-fund-management-llc-reduces-holdings-in-assured-guaranty-ltd-ago-updated-updated.html.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to the United States and international public finance, including infrastructure, and structured finance markets. It applies its credit underwriting judgment, risk management skills and capital markets experience primarily to offer financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.