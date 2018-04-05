Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Sold by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,894,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,634,070,000 after buying an additional 5,837,702 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 153,408,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,851,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20,070,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,833,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,761,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077,275 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,495,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,212,227,000 after purchasing an additional 636,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,820,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $974,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,182 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.05. 3,064,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,566,236. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $196,078.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $54.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Instinet upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.83 to $42.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

