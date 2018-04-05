Verizon Communications (VZ) Holdings Increased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $623,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,055,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 190.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $54.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $194,674.78, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

