Financial Analysis: Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) vs. Versartis (VSAR)

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) and Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capricor Therapeutics and Versartis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Versartis 0 8 1 0 2.11

Capricor Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $5.58, suggesting a potential upside of 306.93%. Versartis has a consensus target price of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 224.37%. Given Capricor Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capricor Therapeutics is more favorable than Versartis.

Profitability

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and Versartis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics 91.15% N/A -87.67% Versartis N/A -96.16% -57.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Versartis shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Versartis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and Versartis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics $2.67 million 14.22 $2.43 million ($0.44) -3.11 Versartis $40,000.00 1,414.50 -$84.97 million ($2.41) -0.66

Capricor Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Versartis. Capricor Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versartis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of -3.29, meaning that its share price is 429% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Versartis has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capricor Therapeutics beats Versartis on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

About Versartis

Versartis, Inc. operates as an endocrine-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing somavaratan, a long-acting recombinant human growth hormone for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.