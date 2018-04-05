Lumenis (LMNS) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.53

Media stories about Lumenis (NASDAQ:LMNS) have been trending very positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lumenis earned a coverage optimism score of 0.53 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.4599823783765 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

About Lumenis

Lumenis Ltd. (Lumenis) is a provider of energy-based, minimally invasive clinical solutions. The Company operates through three segments: surgical, ophthalmic and aesthetic. The Company offers energy-based solutions for medically necessary and elective procedures, primarily for the aging population. Its solutions include the holmium laser, the Lumenis Pulse 120H, used for urologic applications; the VersaPulse PowerSuite platform which uses holmium lasers for urologic applications; the M22 multi-energy, a multi-application platform for the treatment of various skin conditions, and the Selecta multi-modality platform for retinal, secondary cataract and glaucoma therapies.

