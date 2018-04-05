Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has $478.64 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ISRG. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $437.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $430.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $413.84.

ISRG stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $401.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,119. The stock has a market cap of $45,325.46, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.57. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $251.13 and a 12-month high of $452.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $892.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.54 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 28,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.50, for a total transaction of $11,823,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,103,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark J. Meltzer sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $10,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $43,410,836 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,949,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,901,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,330,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,998 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,898,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,382 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,692,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,440,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $525,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

