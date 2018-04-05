Viacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $29.22 Million (CRYPTO:VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00018635 BTC on exchanges including Coinroom, YoBit, LiteBit.eu and Poloniex. Viacoin has a market cap of $29.22 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Viacoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.19 or 0.01749270 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007589 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015550 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00001103 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00023504 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,010,905 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Coinroom, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. It is not currently possible to purchase Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

