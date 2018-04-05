Viacom (VIAB) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th, MarketBeat reports.

VIAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Viacom and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viacom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Macquarie cut Viacom from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Viacom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Viacom from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viacom has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.73.

Viacom stock opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,836.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. Viacom has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $45.61.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Viacom had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Viacom will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Viacom in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viacom during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viacom during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viacom during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viacom during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

