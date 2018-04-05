VIBE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $504,175.00 (CRYPTO:VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002280 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta, HitBTC and Binance. During the last week, VIBE has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $31.02 million and $504,175.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002907 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00694536 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014512 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00182860 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035668 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00042265 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,913,907 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

