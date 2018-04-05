Victrex (VCT) Receives “Underperform” Rating from BNP Paribas

Victrex (LON:VCT)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VCT. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,320 ($18.53) to GBX 1,380 ($19.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,770 ($38.88) price objective on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($35.79) target price (up from GBX 2,300 ($32.29)) on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase upped their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,250 ($31.58) to GBX 2,580 ($36.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($33.69) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,297.09 ($32.24).

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 2,549.32 ($35.78) on Thursday. Victrex has a 1 year low of GBX 1,826 ($25.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,772 ($38.91).

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of various polymers. The Company’s operating segments include Industrial (Victrex Polymer Solutions) and Medical (Invibio Biomaterial Solutions). The Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets.

