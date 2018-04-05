Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALNY traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.41. The stock had a trading volume of 549,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,857. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $153.99. The company has a market cap of $9,958.04, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.10). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 545.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 116.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total value of $985,955.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,955.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $1,935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,097,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,620 shares of company stock worth $28,404,143 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

