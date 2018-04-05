bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Position Reduced by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in bluebird bio by 2,110.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in bluebird bio by 454.2% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $173.10 on Thursday. bluebird bio Inc has a 12 month low of $74.45 and a 12 month high of $236.17.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 947.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.09%. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.88) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total value of $942,320.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,649,540.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Davidson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $3,685,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,598 shares of company stock valued at $16,260,229. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BLUE. BidaskClub lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $152.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.20.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

