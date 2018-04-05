Viking Fund Management LLC Has $15.53 Million Holdings in ExxonMobil (XOM)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. ExxonMobil accounts for about 2.5% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $15,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,066,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after acquiring an additional 257,727 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,817,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,994,000 after acquiring an additional 95,071 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,255,000. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 110,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExxonMobil stock opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310,266.97, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. ExxonMobil has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $66.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. ExxonMobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo set a $88.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExxonMobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Vetr downgraded ExxonMobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.54 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ExxonMobil to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

