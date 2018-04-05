Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Shares Up -2%

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) shares shot up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.44. 303,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,394,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VKTX. ValuEngine raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on Viking Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $214.79, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 639.8% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,145,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Shares Up -2%” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/viking-therapeutics-vktx-shares-up-2.html.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The Company’s clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery.

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.