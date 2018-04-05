Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Vincent Grieco Sells 22,978 Shares

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Vincent Grieco sold 22,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $489,201.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AQUA traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.29. 226,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,899. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $25.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $297.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AQUA. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $11,998,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $20,319,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $40,999,000.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is focused on providing water treatment solutions. The Company is offering services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle needs. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio of differentiated, proprietary technology solutions. The Company operates through three segments Industrial, Municipal and Products.

