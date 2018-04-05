Virgin Money (VM) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Virgin Money (LON:VM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Virgin Money to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 350 ($4.91) to GBX 250 ($3.51) in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.21) price objective on shares of Virgin Money in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.28) price objective on shares of Virgin Money in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 331.79 ($4.66).

VM stock traded up GBX 6.41 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 264.01 ($3.71). The company had a trading volume of 1,476,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,000. Virgin Money has a 12-month low of GBX 250.20 ($3.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 339.60 ($4.77).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a GBX 4.10 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Virgin Money’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.49%.

In related news, insider Mark Parker sold 42,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.64), for a total value of £109,909.24 ($154,280.24). Also, insider Jayne-Anne Gadhia sold 83,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.68), for a total transaction of £217,470.48 ($305,264.57).

About Virgin Money

Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc is a United Kingdom-based retail bank. The Company is engaged in the business of residential mortgages, savings and credit cards. The Company provides residential and buy-to-let mortgages and credit cards to customers across the United Kingdom. Mortgages are sold primarily through its intermediary partners and retail deposits are originated directly through its digital channel.

