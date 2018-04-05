Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,229 Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 93,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 29,079 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NUS opened at $74.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3,806.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $52.88 and a 12-month high of $75.13.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $52,750.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $835,922.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven Lund sold 22,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,604,201.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,843 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,337 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.29.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

