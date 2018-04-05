iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd (SHV) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd (NASDAQ:SHV) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd in the 4th quarter worth about $496,000.

Shares of iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $110.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,677,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,252. iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd has a 52-week low of $110.18 and a 52-week high of $110.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1042 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st.

About iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

