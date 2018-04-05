Virtu Financial LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Co. (CPG)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Co. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $461,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth $472,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPG shares. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.25 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

CPG traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $6.77. 2,021,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,303. The company has a market cap of $3,618.62, a PE ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.51. Crescent Point Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $721.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.70 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Virtu Financial LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Co. (CPG)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/virtu-financial-llc-has-217000-holdings-in-crescent-point-energy-co-cpg-updated-updated.html.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.