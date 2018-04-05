Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 5,294 LKQ Co. (LKQ)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1,773.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Victor M. Casini sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $1,063,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 222,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,462,907.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 7,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $298,239.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

LKQ traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $38.23. 1,866,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,976. The company has a market cap of $11,502.40, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.89.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is a distributor of vehicle products, including replacement parts, components and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles, as well as specialty vehicle products and accessories, and automotive glass products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale-North America; Europe; Specialty, and Self Service.

