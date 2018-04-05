11,848 Shares in La Quinta Holdings Inc (LQ) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in La Quinta Holdings Inc (NYSE:LQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in La Quinta during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in La Quinta during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in La Quinta by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in La Quinta during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in La Quinta during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Get La Quinta alerts:

NYSE:LQ opened at $19.09 on Thursday. La Quinta Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2,188.43, a PE ratio of 65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.74.

La Quinta (NYSE:LQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). La Quinta had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. La Quinta’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that La Quinta Holdings Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LQ. ValuEngine raised La Quinta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on La Quinta to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of La Quinta in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of La Quinta in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, UBS downgraded La Quinta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. La Quinta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “11,848 Shares in La Quinta Holdings Inc (LQ) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/virtu-financial-llc-takes-position-in-la-quinta-holdings-inc-lq-updated-updated.html.

La Quinta Profile

La Quinta Holdings Inc is an owner, operator and franchisor of select-service hotels primarily serving the midscale and upper-midscale sectors under the La Quinta brand. The Company’s segments include owned hotels, franchise and management, and corporate and other. The owned hotels segment is engaged in the operation of owned hotel properties.

Receive News & Ratings for La Quinta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Quinta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.