Visa (V) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Visa from $126.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $136.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.21.

NYSE:V opened at $119.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $243,946.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $88.13 and a fifty-two week high of $126.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,702,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $909,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,243,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,710,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,301 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Visa by 730.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,992,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $341,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,020,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,911,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Visa by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,394,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,068,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

