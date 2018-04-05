Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSTO. ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price target on Vista Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Vista Outdoor to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 58.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after purchasing an additional 31,591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 18.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,737 shares during the period.

Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. 783,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,403. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $971.33, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets worldwide. The company's Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces, and sources ammunition and firearms, such as centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, local law enforcement, the United States government, and international markets under the American Eagle, Blazer, CCI, Estate Cartridge, Federal Premium, Force on Force, Fusion, Independence, Savage Arms, Savage Range Systems, Speer, and Stevens brands.

