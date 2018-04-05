Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) have trended positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vistra Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6421321269733 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

VST traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,761,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,104. The company has a market capitalization of $8,903.14 and a PE ratio of 21.06. Vistra Energy has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Vistra Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 30th. UBS upgraded Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 target price on Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/vistra-energy-vst-receiving-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-shows-updated.html.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp, formerly TCEH Corp. is a holding company. The Company is an energy company, which is focused on energy and power generation markets through operation as a generator and retailer of electricity in Texas market. Its portfolio of businesses consists primarily of Luminant and TXU Energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.