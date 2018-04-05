Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Acquires 343,326 Shares of Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) by 106.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,326 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 2.78% of Vitamin Shoppe worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Vitamin Shoppe in the third quarter worth approximately $3,423,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Vitamin Shoppe by 335.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 77,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 59,628 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Vitamin Shoppe by 46.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 107,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 34,301 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Vitamin Shoppe by 94.9% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 217,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 105,855 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Vitamin Shoppe by 71.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 58,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 326,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $1,620,392.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Shah Capital Management bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $1,149,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 632,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,230 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vitamin Shoppe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vitamin Shoppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vitamin Shoppe from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.95.

Shares of VSI stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.02, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.51. Vitamin Shoppe Inc has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $268.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.24 million. Vitamin Shoppe had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Vitamin Shoppe Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vitamin Shoppe

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc (VSI) is a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The Company operates through three segments: retail, direct and manufacturing. The retail segment includes Vitamin Shoppe, Super Supplements and Vitapath retail store formats.

