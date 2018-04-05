VIVO (VIVO) Trading Down 27.4% Over Last 7 Days

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. One VIVO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00008387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. VIVO has a market capitalization of $901,898.00 and approximately $6,259.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIVO has traded down 27.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,715.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.41 or 0.05650120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $627.67 or 0.09396780 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.43 or 0.01772930 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.58 or 0.02553760 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00200502 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00601798 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00075310 BTC.

VIVO Coin Profile

VIVO (VIVO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 2,429,850 coins and its circulating supply is 1,609,850 coins. VIVO’s official message board is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg. VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto. The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIVO is www.vivocrypto.com.

Buying and Selling VIVO

VIVO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase VIVO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIVO must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIVO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

