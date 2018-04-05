VMware, Inc. (VMW) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,513 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 16,181 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VMware were worth $16,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in VMware by 1,643.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 22.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $1,297,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $121.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $48,646.93, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.73. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.45 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. VMware had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 19.84%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/vmware-inc-vmw-shares-sold-by-raymond-james-associates-updated-updated.html.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc is an information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in development and application of virtualization technologies with x86 server-based computing, separating application software from the underlying hardware. The Company offers various products, which allow organizations to manage IT resources across private clouds and multi-cloud, multi-device environments by leveraging synergies across three product categories: Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC), Hybrid Cloud Computing and End-User Computing (EUC).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.