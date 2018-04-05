Volkswagen Group (VOW3) Given a €210.00 Price Target by UBS Analysts

UBS set a €210.00 ($259.26) price target on Volkswagen Group (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($271.60) price objective on Volkswagen Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($274.07) price objective on Volkswagen Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs set a €241.00 ($297.53) price objective on Volkswagen Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase set a €213.00 ($262.96) price objective on Volkswagen Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($197.53) target price on Volkswagen Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €191.64 ($236.59).

VOW3 traded up €4.80 ($5.93) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €166.30 ($205.31). The stock had a trading volume of 813,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen Group has a one year low of €124.75 ($154.01) and a one year high of €192.30 ($237.41).

About Volkswagen Group

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

