Volution Group (FAN) Price Target Increased to GBX 250 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($3.09) to GBX 250 ($3.51) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($3.16) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a report on Monday, March 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.37) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 215 ($3.02) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volution Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 227.20 ($3.19).

LON:FAN remained flat at $GBX 195 ($2.74) during trading hours on Tuesday. 5,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,373. Volution Group has a 1-year low of GBX 172 ($2.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 224 ($3.14).

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and northern Europe. The Company is principally engaged in designing, manufacturing and distribution of unitary and systems ventilation products and equipment.

